The government requires locally hosted websites, social media platforms, and other technology companies to proactively monitor and remove significant amounts of banned content and accounts. They can face severe punishment for failure to comply.

The scale of content removals, website closures, and social media account deletions continued to expand during the coverage period, reaching new types of platforms and extending to topics that were previously uncensored. Censored topics often involve news, commentary, or criticism related to the CCP, its officials, and foreign affairs, as well as content related to health, safety, and civil society. Content that violates long-standing taboos is consistently and systematically censored, including content related to the June 4, 1989, Tiananmen Square massacre; Taiwanese independence; and the government’s repression of marginalized communities like ethnic minorities in Xinjiang and Tibet.

The CAC regularly launches “rectification” and “clean-up” campaigns to pressure websites and social media platforms to more effectively police content. In August 2022, the CAC announced that it “dealt with” 1.34 billion social media accounts, “cleaned up” 22 million illegal messages, and closed 3,200 websites.

In September 2022, ahead of the 20th Congress of the CCP, the CAC launched a three-month campaign to “crack down on internet rumors and false information.” It ordered platforms to “strengthen accountability-seeking” and “improve rumor-countering mechanism[s].” Ahead of the March 2023 annual “Two Sessions” meetings, online comments on the approval of a third presidential term for Xi Jinping were systematically deleted. Freedom House research released in August 2023 found that almost 20 percent of a sample of 4,170 Sina Weibo posts with dissent-related language were removed.

The authorities pressure Chinese internet companies to tightly enforce censorship regulations or risk suspensions, fines, blacklisting, closure, or even criminal prosecution of relevant personnel. This has intensified under the cybersecurity law that took effect in 2017. The CCP’s Central Propaganda Department and its local subsidiaries issue regular instructions to news sites and social media platforms on what to restrict. In July 2022, Chinese video-sharing platform Bilibili cracked down on “malicious behavior and remarks” by virtual live streamers. In July 2022, people discovered that access to private files on domestic cloud-storage applications such as WPS Office could be restricted, or that the files could be removed, as providers worked to comply with existing regulations.

Censors increasingly target “self-media,” a category that includes independent writers, bloggers, and social media celebrities (see B6). Tens of thousands of self-media accounts have been shut down. In August 2022, censors suspended two nationalistic Sina Weibo accounts with tens of millions of followers.

International companies also respond to censorship demands or pressure from the authorities to restrict online content. In October 2022, Google closed its Translate service in China. Grindr, an LGBT+ dating app, removed itself from Chinese app stores in February 2022, citing a new privacy law. Similarly, LinkedIn shut down its service in China in October 2021.

Apple has removed or otherwise restricted apps due to regulatory and political pressure in recent years. Since 2017, it has blocked websites that appeared on a Tencent-generated denylist on its Safari browser, restricting websites deemed politically sensitive by the CCP. In May 2021, the New York Times reported that since 2017, roughly 55,000 active apps have disappeared from Apple’s app store in China, including hundreds of VPN services. Applecensorship.com counted 11,783 apps that were unavailable on Apple’s app store in China as of late May 2023. Apple has similarly removed or restricted iOS features; in June 2021, for example, Apple announced that it would not roll out its new privacy measure, Private Relay, in China, citing regulatory concerns. In November 2022, Apple restricted the use in China of AirDrop, a file-sharing feature on iPhones, after Shanghai subway passengers used it to spread messages about a lone protester on a bridge in Beijing. AirDrop, which relies on direct connections between phones, has been a crucial communication tool for protesters to evade censorship in many authoritarian countries.

Security officials have increasingly resorted to harassing and coercing users to delete content, particularly from the platform formerly known as Twitter, which is blocked in China. A small but savvy community of internet users access Twitter via circumvention tools, enabling participation in conversations that are heavily censored within the Great Firewall, including on protests (see B8). Over the past several years, numerous users faced reprisals for their Twitter activities, including prison time, with many forced to delete their posts en masse (see C3 and C7).

Content that criticizes the government’s repression of online speech was censored, with particularly strict measures taken against posts that are widely shared or associated with a popular hashtag. In November 2022, censors removed an episode by popular podcaster and film critic Bo Mi that criticized censorship of the film industry.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which first emerged in the city of Wuhan in Hubei Province in late 2019, continued to be one of the most censored topics during the coverage period. For instance, in August 2022, authorities suspended social media accounts belonging to Dingxiangyuan (“Lilac Garden”), a popular online outlet that discussed medical issues, after it challenged the effectiveness of traditional medicine in treating COVID-19. In September 2022, after a bus accident killed at least 27 people being transferred to a COVID-19 quarantine facility in Guizhou Province, the government censored and supressed online discussions of the incident. In October 2022, a man in Beijing lowered two banners over a city bridge, demanding the end of the zero-COVID policy and the introduction of democratic rule in China. The act drew widespread attention on social media; censors removed photos of the protest, discussion of the man’s identity, and associated hashtags.

In November 2022, during the unprecedented protests over the zero-COVID policy, censors removed social media posts about the protests, ordered restrictions on search functions, and removed posts calling for the release of protesters (see B8). The CAC ordered social media companies to hire more censors and to scrub references to circumvention technology, presumably to restrict access to discussion of the protests on the uncensored internet. Shortly after the protests, the government abruptly rescinded COVID-19-related lockdown restrictions, causing widespread infections and deaths. Sina Weibo censored search results for the topic “pandemic in Beijing,” preventing real-time discussions on the reopening’s impact. In January 2023, authorities announced an online crackdown to ensure there were no “gloomy sentiments” caused by pandemic “rumors.” Articles and social media comments discussing case numbers and deaths were quickly removed.

Censorship of content discussing zero-COVID was particularly stringent in minority areas. Lockdowns lasting approximately one month in some areas in Xinjiang and Tibet in August 2022 led Uyghurs, Tibetans, and members of other minority groups to post their frustrations online, resulting in censorship and arrests.

In May and June 2023, authorities censored posts related to the June 4, 1989, Tiananmen Square massacre.

Content related to marginalized ethnic, religious, and linguistic groups is also restricted. Keywords related to the banned Falun Gong spiritual group consistently appear on leaked lists of prohibited terms. References to the banned Church of the Almighty God are also reportedly marked as politically sensitive, with mobile users facing account deactivation for sharing religious information. Many Cantonese live streamers using Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, have been banned for not broadcasting in Mandarin.

LGBT+ content has been increasingly censored on China’s internet since 2017, when the China Netcasting Services Association labeled homosexuality as “abnormal sexual behavior.” In September 2021, the National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) ordered broadcasters and the entertainment industry to ban “sissy men,” prompting a wave of content removals on social media platforms. Throughout 2022, censors removed online discussions about the bullying of young LGBT+ people, after several people died by suicide because of bullying. In August 2023, Sina Weibo took down several prominent LGBT+ accounts.

Women’s rights content, including content related to the #MeToo movement, continues to be censored. Information about Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai—who posted on Weibo in November 2021 alleging that she had been sexually assaulted and forced into a sexual relationship with former CCP politburo standing committee member Zhang Gaoli—continued to be strictly censored on Chinese social media during the coverage period. In June 2022, a surveillance video in which a group of men assaulted a group of women after they rejected their sexual advances in a Tangshan restaurant went viral and caused outrage online. In response, Weibo removed accounts that it deemed “incited gender confrontation.” A blogger reporting on the case was arrested (see C3).

Since the Chinese government declared victory in eradicating absolute poverty at the end of 2020, online content that depicted poverty was frequently censored. In October 2022, streaming sites removed Return to Dust, a film on poverty. The name of the film was also censored on Sina Weibo. Content that otherwise hints on the state of the Chinese economy were also censored. The social media accounts of influential financial writer Wu Xiaobo were removed after he compared the Chinese and US technology sectors.

Content that mocked Chinese leaders, particularly President Xi, was strictly censored. In October 2022, the image of former president Hu Jintao being removed from the 20th CCP Congress was strictly censored online. In November 2022, an account that posted a satirical reference to the zero-COVID policy—“Beijing man causes 1.4 billion people to be quarantined long-term”—was removed. Censors on Sina Weibo, WeChat, Douyin, and other platforms deleted a Buick commercial that could have been interpreted as a comment on Xi staying in power. The commercial invited viewers to sit in a vehicle’s seats and said they were “so comfortable” the occupants may “never want to leave.” According to a leaked list, 35,467 different phrases linked to President Xi were blocked online.

In August 2022, during then US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, and as Chinese internet users criticized Beijing for failing to stop her visit, social media commentary was increasingly censored. In February 2023, American authorities shot down an alleged spy balloon from China, which had flown over the United States. Discussions on the state of Beijing-Washington relations after the incident were censored, while searches for the phrase “spy balloon” were restricted.

Foreign governments’ official accounts were also censored. In July 2022, UK diplomats’ Sina Weibo posts on the Sino-British Joint Declaration on Hong Kong was erased 30 minutes after they were published. In September 2022, censors on WeChat and Sina Weibo targeted posts from the US embassy on a UN report discussing human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

Large language model (LLM)–based chatbots were also subjected to censorship during the coverage period. In February 2023, Chinese regulators told technology firms in the country to discontinue access to ChatGPT and to disclose their own plans to develop AI-driven chatbots. A March 2023 Wall Street Journal report found Chinese chatbots refused to answer questions related to President Xi. The founder of ChatYuan, an AI chatbot, said that the chatbot would “filter certain keywords” with more layers of review than might be expected overseas.

Automation is playing an increasingly important role in censorship. In August 2019, Citizen Lab revealed the existence image-filtering capabilities on WeChat, which targeted users’ creative efforts to circumvent text-based censorship through image-based commentary. Alibaba, Tencent, ByteDance, and the People’s Daily have emerged as industry leaders in content moderation and censorship technologies that intentionally target political content, selling the systems to other Chinese companies as well as foreign clients.