Image of the month: Banned Embrace

This image of Chinese runners Lin Yuwei and Wu Yanni hugging on October 1, after Lin won gold in the 100-meter hurdle race at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, was censored on Chinese social media platforms. Photos of the pair, whose numbers 6 and 4 are reminiscent of June 4, the politically sensitive anniversary date of the 1989 Tiananmen Massacre, were retroactively removed from Chinese state media websites; Weibo posts showed a gray box instead of the image. Posts about the photo, and censorship of it, went viral on global platforms like X, with one garnering over four million views. Credit: X / @whyyoutouzhele