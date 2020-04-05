Image of the month: Inconvenient infographics

This image is one of nine infographics published by Sohu News on Sina Weibo in early June, highlighting social issues such as poverty, youth unemployment, and disabilities. Despite mostly drawing on Chinese government statistics, the images were censored and as of June 15 had all been replaced with blank gray boxes. This example cites a 2022 National Bureau of Statistics bulletin stating that approximately 700 million people in China have a monthly disposable income of under 2,614 yuan ($367)—an inconvenient figure for a regime that touts its antipoverty accomplishments as a key source of legitimacy. Credit: China Digital Times