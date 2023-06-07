Image of the month: Imaginary University Disappears

Shortly after China’s hypercompetitive annual university entrance exam was administered nationwide in early June, a new meme emerged online, featuring a make-believe university. The trend began with a joke offering admission to the imaginary Shanhe University to students from four heavily populated provinces, where even high exam scores cannot guarantee placement. It quickly snowballed as netizens created more content, including the fake logo pictured here, as well as websites, admissions brochures, and student identification cards. Soon, additional imaginary universities catering to students from other parts of China appeared. By July 2, however, the hashtag #ShanheUniversity was being censored on the Sina Weibo platform. (Image credit: China Digital Times)